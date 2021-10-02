Patriots activate N'Keal Harry ahead of Week 4 game vs. Bucs

Patriots activate N'Keal Harry ahead of Bucs showdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will need all the help they can get Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and N'Keal Harry might be able to provide some.

The Patriots activated Harry off injured reserve Saturday, making him eligible to suit up vs. the Bucs. The team also elevated defensive back Myles Bryant and linebacker Jahlani Tavai to the active roster.

Harry hit injured reserve with a shoulder injury on Sept. 2 and missed New England's first three games. The third-year wide receiver returned to practice Wednesday, though, and appears ready to make his 2021 season debut.

Expectations are still fairly low for Harry, who has underperformed through two NFL seasons to the point where he requested a trade earlier this summer. The 23-year-old had a solid training camp, though, and could give quarterback Mac Jones another option in the passing game behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

It's still unclear whether Harry will see the field Sunday night against Tom Brady's Bucs, but his activation is a good sign for a Patriots offense in need of firepower after losing running back James White to a season-ending hip injury in Week 3.