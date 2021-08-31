NFL Rumors: Patriots acquire OL Yasir Durant in Chiefs trade

Report: Patriots adding OL Durant in trade with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but they're reportedly adding another body as that deadline approaches.

The Patriots are acquiring offensive lineman Yasir Durant from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star reported late Monday night.

An undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2020, Durant appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs last season, splitting time between right guard (55 snaps, per Pro Football Focus) and right tackle (36 snaps). He started 33 games at left tackle at Missouri, so the 6-foot-6, 331-pound lineman has plenty of versatility.

Durant could serve as depth on the right side of the line behind guard Shaq Mason and tackle Trent Brown. As ESPN's Mike Reiss points out, his addition likely signals the end of Korey Cunningham's tenure.

The addition of OT/G Yasir Durant seems like an ominous sign for Korey Cunningham’s chances to stick.



Projected OL:



LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Mike Onwenu

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Trent Brown

- - - -

C/G: Ted Karras

OT: Yodny Cajuste

OT/G: Yasir Durant

OT/G: Justin Herron — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 31, 2021

Durant will join two fellow Missouri teammates on New England's roster in linebacker Terez Hall and rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe.