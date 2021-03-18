NFL rumors: Patrick Mahomes tried recruiting Trent Williams to Chiefs

Report: Mahomes tried recruiting 49ers LT Williams to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This time, the 49ers got the best of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not a Super Bowl ring (yet), but the 49ers did beat Mahomes in a major way.

The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the situation, that Mahomes made a strong pitch to Trent Williams in free agency through multiple calls and texts before the star left tackle decided to return to the 49ers on a record-breaking six-year, $138.06 million contract.

Barrows reported the Chiefs' offer was close to the 49ers, but San Francisco's front office ultimately won the Williams sweepstakes. It was a jackpot of a move for the 49ers, who had to get Williams back in the building to have a successful offseason. It was a massive win for general manager John Lynch, and a big step in putting the 49ers back on the path for a Super Bowl.

Following the Chiefs' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, with Mahomes running for his life, the Chiefs released offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz. Kansas City now has added unretired tackle Kyle Long and guard Joe Thuney this offseason after missing out on Williams.

Details of Williams' contract emerged Thursday morning, which essentially is made up of two separate deals.

#49ers LT Trent Williams' six-year, $138.06 million deal is actually two deals: three years, $60.75 million to start, and a three-year, $77.31M option the club can exercise by April 1, 2023. If exercised, Williams' 2023 pay becomes mostly guaranteed. He gets $32.4M in Year 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 18, 2021

Story continues

Williams is the main example of the 49ers prioritizing their own this offseason. They also have brought back fullback Kyle Juszczyk, cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, among others.

Revenge is sweet. Now the next step is true revenge with a sixth Super Bowl win.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast