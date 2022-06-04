NFL rumors: Panthers want 'no part of' Jimmy Garoppolo's exorbitant salary

Report: Panthers want 'no part of' Jimmy G's exorbitant salary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo but have yet to find a viable destination for the veteran quarterback.

Now, one potential suitor reportedly might be off the table.

The Carolina Panthers were seen as a possible landing spot for Garoppolo, as the team could be in search of an upgrade over Sam Darnold.

They drafted Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and also have P.J. Walker on their roster, but the door to a trade with San Francisco never completely closed.

Garoppolo’s nearly $30 million salary coupled with his injury history seems to be a deterrent, however, as Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer recently reported (h/t 49ers Webzone).

Alexander wrote that while the Panthers need an upgrade at QB over Darnold, it will likely be a one-year rental since they won’t be starting Corral right away. And even though Garoppolo would be a great veteran for the rookie to learn from, the Panthers likely have their sights set on Cleveland Browns signal-caller Baker Mayfield.

“Finding a veteran rental who is an upgrade would allow Corral to sit and develop," wrote Alexander. "Mayfield seems like the best, and most likely option over San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo even if Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson isn't thrilled with the idea of Mayfield coming to Charlotte.

"But Garoppolo's recent shoulder surgery, as well as his injury history, is a far greater concern for some within the organization. The Panthers want no part of his $26.9 million salary, and the 49ers haven't shown a willingness to take to carry those payments in a trade."

The 49ers would of course rather trade Garoppolo than release him and receive nothing in return, but the organization also has hinted they haven’t ruled out keeping him on the roster this season.

As Garoppolo continues rehabbing his shoulder following surgery in March, the 49ers certainly seem to be running out of options when it comes to trading their longtime starter.

