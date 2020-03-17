NFL rumors: Panthers, Teddy Bridgewater finalizing free agent contract

It doesn't look like Teddy Bridgewater is an option for the New England Patriots in NFL free agency.

The 27-year-old quarterback and the Carolina Panthers are finalizing a contract, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers are finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater to be their starting QB, sources say. New OC Joe Brady gets a new QB in Teddy B. There is a basic agreement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the two sides "are negotiating a 3-year contract in the $60 million range, per source." His ESPN colleague, Adam Schefter, provided some important context to the situation.

In an off-season in which players might not get to train at their facilities and meet with coaches, Teddy Bridgewater already knows the offense and verbiage that Panthers' OC Joe Brady uses. Bridgewater will hit the ground running in Carolina. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Bridgewater was an intriguing option for the Patriots after Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he's leaving New England as a free agent. Bridgewater went 5-0 for the New Orleans Saints last season while starting QB Drew Brees was out with an injury. He's also one of the most accurate quarterbacks who entered free agency.

The Panthers announced Tuesday they were allowing longtime starting quarterback Cam Newton to seek a trade. Newton is a former NFL MVP and a very good quarterback, but staying healthy hasn't been easy for him over the last few years. His injury history should be a concern for any teams interested in acquiring him via trade.

Right now, the Patriots just have Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler on their quarterback depth chart. It's still possible the Patriots could add a veteran in free agency or the trade market, but some of the best options have come off the board in the last 24 hours.

