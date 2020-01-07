NFL Rumors: What Panthers hiring Matt Rhule means for Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels reportedly had an interview with the Carolina Panthers set for Tuesday.

Apparently that's not happening.

The Panthers are finalizing a deal to hire former Baylor coach Matt Rhule as their next head coach, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Tuesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Rhule and McDaniels were Carolina's "top two" head coach candidates, but the Panthers were impressed enough with Rhule to lock him up before he interviewed with the New York Giants.

The #Panthers had a top two of Josh McDaniels and Matt Rhule. Owner David Tepper spent yesterday in Waco with Rhule and his family, and he heard enough. Rather than risk Rhule getting on the plane, he made a deal. Rhule is now Carolina's coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

Rhule's pending hire leaves two possible destinations for McDaniels: the New York Giants, who are scheduled to interview him Wednesday, and the Cleveland Browns, who reportedly will meet with him Friday.

In an article Tuesday morning, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano wrote the Giants "really like" the Patriots offensive coordinator, but "they know he might not like them and their power structure."

New York already has an established general manager in Dave Gettleman who currently has final say over personnel decisions. That may be a less enticing setup for McDaniels than the Browns, whose GM spot is vacant after they parted ways with John Dorsey.

Story continues

That means McDaniels would be able to bring a GM with him to Cleveland, whether that's Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio or a former coworker like Scott Pioli or Dave Ziegler.

In any case, McDaniels' current possible landing spots have been narrowed from three to two -- which also increases his chances of staying in New England another year.

NFL Rumors: What Panthers hiring Matt Rhule means for Josh McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston