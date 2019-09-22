Quarterbacks have been dropping like flies in the NFL this season.

First it was Nick Foles in Jacksonville, followed up by Drew Brees in New Orleans and then Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

With the 49ers facing Roethlisberger's backup Mason Rudolph on Sunday, there might be another franchise QB who won't be able to suit up against San Francisco down the line.

There are now reports that Cam Newton could miss more than just the Carolina Panthers' Week 3 matchup, as NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports.

One important point on #Panthers QB Cam Newton: While the foot injury is not a major one, everyone benefits from him being 100%. He has a chance to ramp up this week, so if it takes more time to get back to being his old self and not worrying about it, patience may win out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2019

With an Oct. 27 trip to Levi's Stadium on the horizon, Carolina will have a little over a month to see if Newton can return to form after suffering a midfoot sprain earlier this season.

The Panthers will play three games and have their bye week prior to that Week 8 contest.

Kyle Allen will be getting the start Sunday for the Panthers, after a promising debut as a starter in Week 17 of last year. Allen threw for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions as Carolina beat the Saints in New Orleans to close out the 2018 season.

There's no doubt that Robert Saleh and the 49ers defense might be taking a peek at the result in Allen's 2019 debut, as he may have to face him in the near future.

NFL rumors: Panthers' Cam Newton could miss multiple games with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area