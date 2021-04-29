NFL rumors: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' wish list includes these three teams

Report: Aaron Rodgers' wish list includes these three teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the No. 1 story in sports right now, even with the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft scheduled for Thursday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter sent an earthquake threw the football world Thursday afternoon with the following report on Rodgers' situation in Green Bay:

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.



More on NFL Live now.... — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

The logical next question is: If the Packers do trade Rodgers, where could he go?

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported three teams that are on Rodgers' wish list, and two of them are in the AFC.

From unimpeachable source: As of last night, Aaron Rodgers’ wish list was 49ers, Broncos, Raiders (not necessarily in that order). He wanted Packers to take the 49ers’ offer. Next move by Rodgers is TBD. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

The 49ers have a pretty good team and the No. 3 overall pick, which they are expected to use on one of the top five quarterbacks in this year's draft class. San Francisco also has Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, and he's been the subject of several trade rumors over the last few weeks.

The Broncos acquired veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. They also have 2019 second-round pick Drew Lock on their QB depth chart. Denver has the No. 9 pick Thursday night, too.

The Las Vegas Raiders were in the playoff chase for much of last season but finished on the outside at 7-9. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden passed on Rodgers during the 2005 NFL Draft when he was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps he will get another chance at landing the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in league history. He won Super Bowl XLV and a few months ago was named NFL MVP for the third time in his career. He's still an elite quarterback at 37 years old. Most of the league's teams should, at the very least, put in a call to the Packers and see what it would take to acquire Rodgers.