NFL rumors: Packers player tests positive for COVID after 49ers game

Report: Packers have positive COVID test after 49ers game

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have a player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

No new positives in Denver, SF, Houston or Philly, per sources.



However, there is one Packers’ player who played last night who tested positive today, per source.



There also are two positives in Cincinnati (on bye) and one in Chicago, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

The Packers defeated the 49ers 34-17 at Levi's Stadium on Thursday night.

Both the 49ers and Packers dealt with COVID issues in the days leading up to the game, but the NFL deemed neither team had an outbreak and it was safe enough to play the game as scheduled on Thursday.

On Monday, Packers running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for the virus and fellow running back Jamaal Williams was ruled out for the game due to being in close contact with Dillon.

For the 49ers, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive Wednesday but later returned a negative result Thursday. Bourne, along with Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel all were deemed close contacts and ruled out for Thursday's game. Samuel already was slated to miss the game with an injury.

A number of NFL teams have had positive COVID tests this week. Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears returned positive tests Friday, per Schefter.