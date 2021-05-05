NFL rumors: Packers mad 49ers might have contacted Aaron Rodgers

Report: Packers upset 49ers might have contacted Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Green Bay Packers are a mess right now.

After barely missing a trip to the Super Bowl once again, this team is in shambles with the NFL's MVP. News leaked hours before the 2021 NFL Draft that Aaron Rodgers badly wants out of Green Bay, and the superstar quarterback reportedly even believed he was headed home and bound to be traded to the 49ers.

That didn't happen. The 49ers selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick and appear set with he and Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. But they did check in on a possible Rodgers trade, and the Packers aren't happy.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported Wednesday the Packers are upset some teams might have contacted Rodgers to gauge whether he would be interested in playing for them if a trade were to happen. Rodgers doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, and the teams the Packers reportedly are frustrated with are the 49ers and Denver Broncos.

However, from what the 49ers have said, nothing is amiss and what they have done is not tampering.

General manager John Lynch admitted the 49ers did check in with the Packers to see if Rodgers was in fact available the day before the draft. They quickly were told no.

Coach Kyle Shanahan also said on the "Rich Eisen Show" he called Packers coach and close friend Matt LaFleur about the situation. LaFleur told him he would be wasting his time, and Shanahan said Lynch never called the Packers' GM.

The 49ers, along with every other team in the NFL, would be foolish to not see if a talent like Rodgers could be made available. The did that, received their answer and did nothing more.

Rodgers' hope to play for a team other than the Packers doesn't seem to be wavering, though, and this situation likely isn't going to get better anytime soon for Green Bay.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast