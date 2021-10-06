NFL rumors: Packers the favorites to land Stephon Gilmore after Patriots exit?

Report: Packers early favorites for Stephon Gilmore after Patriots exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly are moving on from Stephon Gilmore, and one of the top contenders in the NFC reportedly is among the favorites to land the star cornerback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Wednesday morning that the Patriots will be releasing Gilmore, who is currently on the PUP list and hasn't been happy with his contract situation.

The move won't be official until 4 p.m. ET, so there's still time for the Patriots to trade Gilmore if they can work out a deal with another team.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly are among the favorites to acquire Gilmore in some fashion, per multiple reports.

If the Pats can engineer a trade for Stephon Gilmore, it won't be to a loser. Green Bay is an early favorite among the sources I've texted with today. (@DougKyed 1st to report GB interest) — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 6, 2021

I'd be shocked if the Patriots aren't able to trade Gilmore, and the Packers are considered the favorite in league circles. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) October 6, 2021

Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams is already trying to recruit Gilmore. He responded to the cornerback's Instagram post Wednesday morning with a comment that read, "Call me".

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also suggested Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" that Gilmore is interested in joining Adams on the Packers.

With Stephon Gilmore being released by the Patriots, where could his potential landing spot be? 🤔



You may be surprised where @AlbertBreer thinks Gilmore will end up 👀 pic.twitter.com/SalveknUzX — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 6, 2021

Green Bay's defense hasn't given up a ton of passing yards this season, but the unit has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (10) and is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.5 percent of their pass attempts.

The Packers aren't the only team expected to be interested in Gilmore, though.

Unsurprisingly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly are a team to watch. This makes a lot of sense given Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's experience with Gilmore when both played for the Patriots from 2017 through 2019. Tampa Bay also has a secondary ravaged by injuries.

Gilmore, if healthy, is still a really good player who could provide a nice boost to a Super Bowl contender's secondary.