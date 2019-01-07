NFL rumors: One reason why Lions didn't accept Patriots' Golden Tate trade offer originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Golden Tate hauled in the game-winning touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as they defeated the Chicago Bears 16-15 in their NFC Wild Card round matchup at Soldier Field.

Tate began the season with the Detroit Lions but was dealt to the Eagles in exchange for a third-round draft pick before the Oct. 30 trade deadline. He was mostly a disappointment until Sunday -- the veteran wide receiver tallied only one touchdown reception in eight regular-season games for Philly.

But after extending their season in dramatic fashion, the Eagles must be pretty content with the trade. The deal itself almost didn't happen because, as Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explains, the New England Patriots made a similar offer for Tate.

Back in October, the Lions were considering offers for their stud slot receiver, who was playing out the final year of his four-year deal. As the Eagles heard it, they and the Patriots had third-round draft picks on the table, and Detroit figured the Eagles' pick would be higher. So off Tate went to Philly.

The Patriots certainly could have used Tate.

Josh Gordon is suspended and no longer with the team. Rob Gronkowski has been inconsistent and battling injuries. Chris Hogan has made very little impact as well. Adding another top-tier receiving option to help Julian Edelman would have been ideal for the Pats.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots have enough offensive weapons to make another run to the Super Bowl, but we won't have much longer to wait with the Los Angeles Chargers coming to Gillette Stadium for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup.

