NFL Rumors: OL Caleb Benenoch chooses Patriots in free agency

Veteran offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch will sign with the Patriots on Tuesday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports. Per Rapoport, Benenoch actively sought out New England because he wanted to play for longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

The Buccaneers drafted Benonoch in the fifth round out of UCLA in 2016, and he spent his previous three seasons in Tampa Bay before his release last Tuesday.

The versatile offensive lineman started all 16 games at right guard for the Bucs last season but has played every offensive line position but center over his 32-game career to date, which includes 22 starts.

The Patriots could use that versatility; center David Andrews already is out for the season, while right tackle Marcus Cannon missed Week 2 with a shoulder injury and Isaiah Wynn suffered a toe injury Sunday.

Benonoch becomes the fourth offensive lineman New England has signed since the season began, joining Korey Cunningham, Jermaine Eluemunor and Marshall Newhouse. The Patriots also traded for Buffalo Bills center Russell Bodine but released him days later.

