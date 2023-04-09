NFL rumors: Odell Beckham Jr., Ravens agree to one-year, $18M contract

OBJ picks Ravens on reported one-year, $18M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver announced Sunday on Instagram that he will sign with the Baltimore Ravens. The deal will be worth $18 million for one year, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero all reported, citing sources.

Rapoport added that the New York Jets had planned to host Beckham for a visit later Sunday night, but the Ravens stepped up and put money on the table.

Pelissero reported Beckham's base salary will be just over $1.1 million, with more than $13.8 million coming as a signing bonus. He can make an additional $3 million in incentives to hit the reported $18 million mark.

More details on Odell Beckham Jr.â€˜s one-year deal with the #Ravens:



$13.835 million signing bonus

$1.165 million base salary

$3M in reachable incentives



So OBJ will make at least $15 million and as much as $18M on the deal negotiated by agent Zeke Sandhu. https://t.co/z6S8tkjvP1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 9, 2023

It ends a year-plus-long saga for the 30-year-old receiver, who hasn't played in an NFL game since he tore his ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February 2022.

Beckham had been linked with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and numerous other teams over the past year, though a deal didn't materialize until Sunday. On March 10, Beckham held a private workout that reportedly included representatives from 11 teams -- the New England Patriots included -- and now he's headed to Baltimore.

In Beckham's latest NFL stint, he grabbed 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for the Rams. He then recorded 21 catches for 288 yards and two TDs in the playoffs, with one score coming in the Super Bowl before he suffered his injury.