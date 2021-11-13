NFL rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. will make Rams debut vs. 49ers

Report: OBJ indeed will make Rams debut vs. 49ers on Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Odell Beckham Jr.'s first game in a Los Angeles Rams uniform indeed will be at Levi's Stadium, as the Pro Bowl wideout is expected to play against the 49ers on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday citing league sources.

Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

With news that Rams wideout Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice on Friday and won't be able to suit up in Week 10, Beckham should be targeted early and often against a 49ers secondary dealing with a number of injuries.

Beckham was signed this week after being released by the Cleveland Browns. In six games this season, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards, and never seemed able to establish a consistent rapport with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

With the game being Monday, Beckham gets an extra day to get up to speed on LA's playbook before facing the 49ers.

In a primetime clash, the 49ers will be getting all they can handle with Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense.

