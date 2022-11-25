NFL rumors: Odell Beckham Jr.'s free-agency visit list omits 49ers

Report: 49ers not included on OBJ's three-team visit list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although there's a rumored mutual interest between the 49ers and free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the wideout doesn't appear to be visiting Santa Clara any time soon.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday that Beckham is set to embark on a free-agency tour featuring several teams in early December, with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on the travel list.

Beckham, who is coming off a torn ACL sustained during Super Bowl LVI while playing for the Los Angeles Rams, continues to have conversations with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs as well, per Anderson.

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco earlier this month, 49ers general manager John Lynch didn't shy away from saying San Francisco would consider signing a player of Beckham's caliber -- even with the number of offensive weapons already on the team's roster.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch said. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available.

"And we always will look.”

On Sunday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report Beckham would visit both the Giants and the Cowboys after Thanksgiving.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Thursday that he had spoken with Beckham, though the NFL mogul didn't divulge much of the conversation.

#Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said he spoke to UFA WR Odell Beckham Jr today. He would not characterize their conversation and said he was unsure whether Beckham will be healthy enough to play this season until he is more informed about his recovery from ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/m3SIFGbION — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 25, 2022

Anderson's latest report adds the Bills into the mix, with the possibility of a Ravens or Chiefs visit in the future.

And amid all the rumors surrounding him, specifically Thursday's news of his conversation with Jones, Beckham kept things coy on Twitter.

Happy Thanksgiving ðŸ‘€ ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤ŸðŸ¾ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 25, 2022

Well played.

If the 49ers truly do want to sign the 30-year-old Pro Bowler, it would be in their best interest to get their name on Beckham's list -- and quickly.

