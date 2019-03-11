NFL rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. still on trade market; could Patriots make a move? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talented players in the NFL, but he could be playing for a different franchise when the 2019 season begins.

The Giants reportedly are still discussing potential trades involving OBJ, per The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

The Giants are still involved in trade discussions with Odell Beckham Jr., according to a source. One of the league's best wide receivers remains on the market. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 11, 2019

The Patriots reportedly tried to trade for Beckham before the 2018 season. Here's what Chris Simms said to Pro Football Talk Live last month about the Patriots' pursuit of OBJ.

"From everything I know, from multiple sources, the thing that stopped the trade conversation with Odell Beckham Jr. is because the team that was most aggressive in pursuing him was the New England Patriots. The New England Patriots were trying to get Odell Beckham Jr. all last offseason."

The Giants instead decided to keep Beckham and signed him to a five-year, $95 million contract extension in August.

The 26-year-old star tallied 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games for the Giants last season. He would be the best downfield threat the Patriots have had since Randy Moss and Tom Brady broke records together during the 2007 campaign. Acquiring Beckham also would be a great way to maximize Brady's remaining career.

New England's best wide receiver is Julian Edelman, but after him, the depth chart is a bit suspect. Veteran receivers Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett all are free agents this offseason.

The Patriots have plenty of ammunition to make a bold trade for Beckham. They own a league-high 12 picks in next month's 2019 NFL Draft, including six selections in the first three rounds.

