NFL rumors: 'Numerous teams' have given only one WR a first-round grade

A lot of the hype surrounding the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft involves the quarterbacks, which is far from a surprise, especially when you consider the fact that four or five of these players could be selected in the first round.

Another position receiving a lot of attention is wide receiver.

A bunch of 2023 NFL mock drafts have four or five wide receivers going in Round 1. For example, ESPN expert Todd McShay's latest mock draft features four wideouts in the first 32 picks, with Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first off the board to the Tennessee Titans at No. 11 overall.

Should we believe the hype around this wide receiver class?

Well, Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy tweeted Monday morning that he has spoken to several teams that only graded Smith-Njigba as a first-round caliber wideout.

Even if a lot of teams aren't as optimistic about this group of wide receivers as the media, it's still hard to imagine some of these players slipping out of the first round.

It would be pretty surprising if, for example, TCU's Quentin Johnston slipped past Round 1. Same for Boston College star Zay Flowers.

Wide receiver is such an important position in today's pass-heavy NFL. These players are also really expensive, so if you can find a good one in the draft and get him on a rookie contract for four of five years, it really helps out from a team building/salary cap perspective.