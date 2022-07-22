NFL rumors: Nothing 'imminent' in Deebo Samuel, 49ers contract talks

Report: Nothing 'imminent' in Deebo's contract talks with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the start of 49ers training camp less than a week away, uncertainty remains when it comes to the team’s negotiations with Deebo Samuel on a potential contract extension.

But after Samuel’s trainer on Tuesday posted a video to social media hinting that the San Francisco playmaker is “about to get paid,” the 49ers Faithful were on high alert.

Not so fast, based on the latest report.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said during Wednesday’s episode of “NFL Total Access” that while there has been recent communication between the 49ers and Samuel, there’s no sign that any big news regarding an extension is on the way.

“The trainer is right about one thing: Deebo is about to get paid -- eventually,” Pelissero said. “Now, at this point of course, trainers don’t negotiate contracts. That’s up to Deebo’s agent, Tory Dandy. I can tell you the sides have been in communication.

“They have had contract talks in the long-term deal that would keep Deebo in San Francisco. But at this point, there is absolutely nothing that is imminent.”

Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers back in April, but his wish hasn't been granted. The team reportedly had multiple offers for the star wide receiver and even turned down an offer from the New York Jets that included their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When Samuel reported to mandatory minicamp in June, it seemed like a good sign of reconciliation between the two parties despite the wideout not participating in any on-field practices.

Now with training camp right around the corner, there doesn’t appear to be any more clarity on the situation -- yet.

“Players report -- the veterans -- for the 49ers next Tuesday,” Pelissero continued. “So if there's not a long-term deal in place by then, does Deebo hold out? Does he hold in? Does he show up, business as usual? All that is still to be determined.”

Recent history shows the 49ers like to get deals like Samuel’s done close to camp, with linebacker Fred Warner signing his extension in the days leading up to camp last year and tight end George Kittle doing so once camp had already begun in 2020.

As negotiations between Samuel and the 49ers continue, fans certainly hope their favorite “wide back” is next.

