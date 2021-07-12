NFL rumors: N'Keal Harry plans to attend Patriots training camp amid trade request

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: N'Keal Harry plans to attend training camp amid trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has requested a trade, but we should still see him at training camp later this month if he's still with the team.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the plan for Harry is to be at Gillette Stadium for the start of camp.

Holding out would cost Harry $50,000 per day. That's not an insignificant amount of money for a player on his rookie contract.

Curran: N'Keal Harry tries to beat Patriots to the punch

Harry has failed to make a meaningful impact on the Patriots offense since the team drafted him with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After a rookie season that was derailed by injury, he tallied just 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 campaign. 

The Patriots bolstered their wide receiver corps in the offseason by signing veterans Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency. These moves pushed Harry even further down the depth chart.

A change of scenery would benefit both the Patriots and Harry in this situation. But if no trade is made by the time camp opens, attending practice would be a wise move by the 23-year-old wideout.

Recommended Stories

  • Clyburn urges Biden to support filibuster reform amid voter suppression push

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn continues his push for his party to counter Republican voter suppression tactics by urging President […] The post Clyburn urges Biden to support filibuster reform amid voter suppression push appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The 20-year anniversary of the Capitals' trade for Jaromir Jagr

    The Capitals made one of the biggest moves in franchise history on July 11, 2001.

  • Dolphins’ roster ranked 22nd in the NFL by Pro Football Focus

    Dolphins' roster ranked 22nd in the NFL by Pro Football Focus

  • Packers' Aaron Rodgers to spend 'couple weeks' thinking of future

    Is it possible that even Aaron Rodgers doesn't know if he's coming back to Green Bay.

  • Matthew Stafford ranked among top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL

    Is Matthew Stafford a top-10 quarterback with the Rams? It sure seems that way.

  • Eagles 2021 training camp preview: Wide Receiver

    Eagles 2021 training camp preview: Looking at the Wide Receiver position

  • Stashed guard Yam Madar loses arbitration case, will need buyout to join Celtics next season

    The Israeli guard could still end up a Celtic next season, but he'll need to convince Boston's he's worth a buyout to make the leap to the NBA.

  • Bears' Matt Nagy: 'Time is now' for offense to put up points

    Andy Dalton and Justin Fields are in the fold, the offensive line is healthy, and there are new weapons at running back and wide receiver. It's time for the Bears to score points.

  • Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

    With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For much of the past year the incidence rate — how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week — has been key to the government's decisions over what restrictive measures to impose. The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question by those who argue that a sharp rise in new cases — already seen in other European countries such as Britain and the Netherlands — doesn't necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients.

  • Analysis-Baseball-Japan's Ohtani could soon emerge as new face of MLB

    Shohei Ohtani has proved this year that the hype ahead of his MLB debut in 2018 was not overblown but, while the Japanese two-way standout has arrived as a must-see player, marketing experts say he is not yet the global star the league craves. The 27-year-old Ohtani, because of his ability to pitch and hit at an elite level, has long been compared to Babe Ruth, who died in 1948 aged 53 and is still considered by many to be the best baseball player of all time. Ohtani's wide-ranging skills will be on full display on Tuesday in Denver when he becomes the first player in history to pitch and hit in Major League Baseball's All-Star Game, giving him a unique chance to put his stamp on the Midsummer Classic.

  • 'They are perfect': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling water shoes are making a splash at just $14

    Comfy as a sock, sturdy as a shoe, shoppers love them so much, they wear them around the house.

  • Where Baker Mayfield ranks in Touchdown Wire’s quarterback rankings

    Where does Touchdown Wire ranking former OU gunslinger Baker Mayfield in their top 15 quarterback rankings?

  • Seven NFL teams have more than 85 percent of players vaccinated

    NFL teams with at least 85 percent of their players fully vaccinated are expected to have relaxed COVID-19 protocols this season, and seven NFL teams are ahead of the rest. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, seven NFL teams are now above the 85 percent vaccinated threshold. Those teams, and others that reach the [more]

  • Should the Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams right now?

    Should the Raiders trade for Packers WR Davante Adams right now?

  • Dutch leader says easing lockdown was 'error of judgment'

    The Dutch leader apologized Monday for what he called “an error of judgment” in relaxing the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, a move that has led to a sharp surge in infections. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government scrapped most remaining restrictions just over three weeks ago amid declining infection numbers and hospital admissions. Since then, infections have skyrocketed.

  • MLB Draft: Red Sox draft Florida OF Jud Fabian with No. 40 pick

    The Boston Red Sox selected Florida outfielder Jud Fabian with their second-round pick on Monday.

  • Former player unlikely to participate in Blackhawks review

    An attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player who alleges he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010 is open to the possibility of her client participating in the team's review of the accusations under the right conditions. A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct what the team says is an independent investigative review of the allegations in a pair of lawsuits filed against the team. In an internal memo sent on June 28, CEO Danny Wirtz said Reid Schar and Jenner & Block LLP "have been directed to follow the facts wherever they lead.”

  • Why Terry Collins disagrees with Jacob deGrom's decision to skip MLB All-Star Game | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, Terry Collins' expresses some strong thoughts on Jacob deGrom skipping the All-Star Game. Collins understands why deGrom has opted to stay home but thinks he should definitely attend the Mid-Summer Classic. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • NFL Star Derrick Henry Shared an Action Movie-Worthy Montage of His Offseason Workouts

    Here's how the Tennessee Titans running back trains to be the absolute best player he can.

  • Anthony Chickillo announces his retirement

    Linebacker Anthony Chickillo won’t be on the field during the 2021 season. Chickillo became a free agent in March and did not sign a contract with any team this offseason. On Sunday, Chickillo announced his retirement in a post to Instagram. “My whole life my dream was to go to the University of Miami and [more]