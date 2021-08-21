NFL Rumors: N'Keal Harry expected to miss four weeks with shoulder injury

Report: Harry expected to miss four weeks with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

N'Keal Harry avoided serious injury in Thursday night's preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but the New England Patriots wide receiver still could miss Week 1.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports that Harry, who left the exhibition after landing hard on his shoulder, is expected to miss four weeks with the injury.

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry has a four-week shoulder injury, which makes things a bit complicated. pic.twitter.com/zp8CU1JRKC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2021

Rapoport also notes how Harry's untimely injury complicates matters for Bill Belichick and Co.

"[Harry is] probably not going to be on the field to start the season for the New England Patriots, and that is pretty significant," Rapoport said on NFL Network. "Because N'Keal Harry requested a trade. Usually, you trade guys right before the season around roster cut day. That probably is not going to happen here because he's just not going to be healthy.

"So, what do the Patriots do? Do they keep him on the [53-man roster], put him on IR to start the season, bring him back quickly? A lot of options here, but the injury does complicate things."

Harry, a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had one catch for 19 yards before exiting due to injury Thursday night.