NFL Rumors: N'Keal Harry avoided serious injury, could play Week 1

N'Keal Harry went down with what looked to be a painful injury Thursday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but it appears it isn't anything to worry about long-term.

The New England Patriots wide receiver landed hard on his shoulder while attempting to catch a deep ball thrown by Mac Jones. He did not return to the game and was seen wearing a sling following the Patriots' 35-0 win.

Evan Lazar of CLNS Media reports Harry avoided serious injury and could even be ready to return by Week 1.

#Patriots WR N’Keal Harry avoided a serious injury last night and should be good to go by Week 1, per a source. Harry may miss some practice time but it’s not a long-term injury. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 20, 2021

Certainly encouraging news for the Patriots' 2019 first-round pick, who has made noticeable strides in training camp. There's no guarantee Harry will be on the Week 1 roster, however, as the Arizona State product requested a trade earlier this summer and has struggled to produce in the Patriots offense through his first two seasons.

Harry tallied 33 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 2020. He had one catch for 19 yards in Thursday night's preseason game before leaving due to injury.