NFL Rumors: Nick Caserio among Josh McDaniels' three preferred Browns GMs

Josh McDaniels taking the Cleveland Browns' head coach job would have a major ripple effect in New England - especially if he decides to take one of the Patriots' top executives with him.

McDaniels, who reportedly will interview for the Browns job Monday, would "likely recommend" Cleveland hire Nick Caserio, Scott Pioli or Dave Ziegler as its next general manager, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Sunday.

The Browns parted ways with GM John Dorsey last week, meaning their next head coach may have a say in who Cleveland hires to replace him. McDaniels' expected recommendations are no surprise, as all three have worked with the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Caserio has served as the Patriots' director of player personnel since 2008 and been with New England for 17 of the last 20 years. His contract expired after the 2019 season, and this may be the offseason he finally leaves the Patriots, especially if the Browns' GM job is on the table.

Pioli and Ziegler are intriguing candidates, though. Pioli was New England's top personnel man prior to Caserio taking over in 2008, while Ziegler's first NFL job was on McDaniels' Denver Broncos staff in 2010 before he came to New England and was elevated to director of pro personnel in 2016.

Caserio, McDaniels and Ziegler also all attended John Carroll University in Ohio, McDaniels' home state.

Cabot also reported McDaniels would "have a hard time" turning down his hometown Browns.

The 43-year-old has head coach interviews scheduled with the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, however, and is "very intrigued" by the Panthers opening, Cabot reported Sunday.

The Panthers and Giants already have GMs in place, so if McDaniels does take a head coach job, the Patriots may hope it's not with the Browns, who may poach Caserio at McDaniels' suggestion.

