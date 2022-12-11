NFL rumors: Nick Bosa to play in 49ers-Buccaneers NFC matchup in Week 14

Report: Bosa to play vs. Brady, Buccaneers in key NFC matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly will have star defensive end Nick Bosa to worry about.

Bosa, who was listed as questionable on Friday's report with a hamstring injury, will play in the key NFC matchup at Levi's Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing a source.

Bosa did not practice with the 49ers this week. The NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November currently leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks through the 11 games he has played this season.

The pass rusher previously missed San Francisco's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury.

Bosa is coming off an incredible game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, where he tallied three sacks in the 33-17 win and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

As the 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy meet the Bucs fresh off their dramatic, come-from-behind win over the New Orleans Saints last week, San Francisco will need all the help it can get.

But if there's anyone who can spoil Brady's Bay Area homecoming, it's Bosa.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast