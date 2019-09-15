Nick Bosa missed multiple practices this week as he hampered an ankle injury, but the 49ers' rookie defensive end likely will still play Sunday against the Bengals.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Bosa is expected to play despite being listed as questionable.

49ers' DE Joey Bosa, listed as questionable for Sunday with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Bengals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2019

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had three tackles and a sack in his debut last week. Keeping him on the field throughout the year will be huge to the 49ers pass rush.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengals hope to receive positive news with their starting running back. Joe Mixon is questionable with a sprained ankle, but Schefter reported Mixon plans to play.

He will, however, test the ankle out during pregame warmups before knowing he can cut and perform on it.

Bengals' RB Joe Mixon, listed as questionable for Sunday with a sprained ankle, is planning to play vs. the 49ers but wants to test the injury in pregame warmups just to make sure first, per source. But going in, Mixon plans to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2019

Both players could have a huge impact on the final score, but like always, health plays a big role in football.

NFL rumors: Nick Bosa, Joe Mixon likely to play in 49ers vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area