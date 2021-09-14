NFL Rumors: NFLPA seeks reinstatement for ex-Patriots WR Josh Gordon

Report: NFLPA seeks reinstatement for Josh Gordon originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon may be seeking another return to the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that the NFL Players Association has determined that Gordon has completed his league-monitored treatment program, and recommended he be reinstated from his fifth suspension since entering the league in 2012.

NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

Gordon spent parts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons in New England, catching 60 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns over 17 games. However, he was suspended indefinitely in December 2018 for violation of the league's substance abuse policy and did not appear in the club's postseason run to Super Bowl LIII.

He returned to the Patriots for the beginning of the 2019 season but was waived off of injured reserve in October. He'd go on to appear in five games for the Seattle Seahawks later in the year but hasn't played in the league since due to another substance abuse-induced suspension.

Gordon was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the NFL supplemental draft in 2012 and led the league in receiving yards a year later with 1,646 -- in only 14 games -- a figure which remains the 15th-most in NFL history in a single season.

In the spring, Gordon appeared in the Fan Controlled Football League with the Zappers, reuniting with former Browns teammate Johnny Manziel in the process.