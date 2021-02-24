NFL rumors: NFL insider says Eagles will do homework on possible QBs at 6

NFL insider says Eagles will do homework on possible QBs at No. 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles finally traded Carson Wentz about a week ago, but that doesn’t mean they’re just going to go into the 2021 season and their future with Jalen Hurts as their guy.

In fact, just after the trade went through, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that the Eagles were going to keep all their options open at the quarterback position.

That could mean signing a free agent for competition.

And, yes, that could also mean drafting a quarterback in the first round.

On the Dan Patrick Show on Peacock, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer brought up that exact possibility. Patrick asked Breer if the Eagles were settled at the QB position.

“I’m going to put a caveat on that to say it wouldn’t shock me if we get to May 1 and Jalen Hurts is the clear-cut starter. It also wouldn’t shock me if we get to May 1 and there’s serious competition on the roster,” Breer said. “And that could come with a veteran, but I think it’s more likely that the Eagles do everything they can to try and get the best information they possibly can on the three quarterbacks who could potentially fall to them. That’s Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

“And I have it on good authority that they are going to go through that process with each of those guys, hold them up against Jalen Hurts and make a decision (on whether or not) to use the sixth overall pick on a quarterback. I can tell you right now that they haven’t made a decision that they’re going to take a quarterback at six overall and partly because they don’t know who’s going to be there and they haven’t gone through that process yet. But they also have not made the decision we’re going forward with Jalen Hurts and we’re going to take a player at another position at six overall. They’re very much going to look at those quarterbacks.”

As they should.

Since the Wentz trade (and even before, when it was obviously going to happen), I’ve said the Eagles owe it to themselves to do their homework on this crop of top quarterbacks. That’s not to say they don’t have a ton of other holes on the roster — maybe they’ll realize they’re better off sticking with Hurts — but we all know how much emphasis the Eagles put into this particular position.

So if they’re not convinced Hurts is the long-term answer, they owe it to themselves to at least figure out if they think one of these guys could be.

That list of three players — Wilson, Lance and Fields — are the consensus quarterbacks who will go after Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 to the Jaguars. So, yes, the Eagles are going to find out if they think one of those three guys could be their future franchise quarterback. But that should be the bar.

Breer said they’re going to hold those guys up next to Hurts to make a determination but I don’t think that goes far enough. They shouldn’t draft a quarterback because they think he’ll be better than Hurts; they should only draft a QB if they think he’s going to be a legitimate franchise guy.

And if one of these three quarterbacks clears that bar, then you’d think the Eagles would also be willing to trade up to get him. Because if the Eagles fall in love with a quarterback, they shouldn’t just wait to see if he falls to them. And based on Howie Roseman’s aggressiveness in the past, they wouldn’t.

The other point that Breer brought up is that the Eagles aren’t normally in the top 10 of the draft. They have drafted there just twice in the last decade and they had to trade up to do it in 2016. Some might think that it’s worth sticking with Hurts because if it doesn’t work out, they’ll be back in this position in a year. Maybe that happens, but there are no guarantees. They should still take a deep dive into the three guys this year. And it sounds like they will.

