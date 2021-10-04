NFL rumors: Mychal Kendricks visits 49ers; could veteran re-sign?

Report: Kendricks visits 49ers; could veteran re-sign? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mychal Kendricks was let go by the 49ers during training camp after the veteran linebacker was released from injured reserve. However, Kendricks recently visited the organization for a visit, and ESPN's Field Yates posed that a reunion could be in the works.

The 49ers hosted LB Mychal Kendricks on a visit. Kendricks was released off of IR last month, but a return to San Francisco could be on the horizon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2021

Kendricks was placed on IR back on Aug. 24 after dealing with turf toe following the 49ers' preseason clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers have dealt with several injuries on their defense so far this season, including a groin injury to linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who currently is on injured reserve.

Kendricks, a native of Fresno and former Cal star, played one game for the Washington Football Team during the 2020 season.

A midseason addition that already has familiarity with the playbook and system likely would be more enticing than a player with no prior knowledge or experience under defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

