NFL Rumors: Multiple teams reportedly seeking interview with Ravens' Greg Roman

The Ravens are 12-2 entering Week 16 and have clinched a first-round bye thanks in large part to an offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

While Baltimore will use the bye to rest and prepare for a Divisional round matchup at home, multiple teams around league plan to use that off week as an opportunity to talk to Roman.

According to Jason La Canfora, 'multiple teams' will seek an interview with Roman during the bye, who is emerging as a serious head coaching candidate in multiple searches.

The Ravens have unlocked Jackson's unique skill set by catering their system to his running ability, rather than force him to fit into a pass-heavy scheme.

It seems simple, but to execute it at a high level like Roman and Jackson is a lot easier said than done.

Whether Roman is interested in taking interviews or even a head coaching position is unknown as of now, nor are the details on which teams are eyeing him.

The Redskins are one of two teams operating under an interim head coach. After firing Jay Gruden early in the season, Bill Callahan has taken over and led the team to a 3-6 record entering the season's final two weeks.

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera three weeks ago and proceeded with David Tepper.

In the meantime for Ravens, they need just one win to secure home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs and will try to get that done this week against the Browns.

