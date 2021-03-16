NFL rumors: Multiple teams in mix for potential N'Keal Harry trade with Patriots

Report: Multiple teams in mix for potential N'Keal Harry trade with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been busy in NFL free agency since the legal tampering period began Monday, and two of their additions were wide receivers.

The Patriots reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor and a three-year deal with San Francisco 49ers wideout Kendrick Bourne.

Could the recent upgrades at wide receiver speed up a potential trade involving N'Keal Harry? ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported Monday night that "at least three teams" are in the mix for the 2019 first-round pick out of Arizona State.

With the Patriots agreeing to a deal with WR Nelson Agholor, I wouldn’t be surprised if they trade N’Keal Harry soon. There are at least three teams in the mix at the moment. More could be in soon, as well. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) March 15, 2021

Harry was the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft and has underwhelmed in two seasons with the Patriots.

His rookie year was derailed by injuries, and he didn't show much improvement during his sophomore campaign. Harry tallied 33 receptions for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games during the 2020 season.

A report surfaced last week that the Patriots had received calls from teams inquiring about Harry's availability. It's not a surprising development. Harry has not thrived in the Patriots' system, and a change of scenery probably would benefit him.

Trading him for a draft pick or two wouldn't be a bad path for the Patriots to pursue as they rebuild their passing attack.