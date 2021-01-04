NFL Rumors: How much does Patriots coach Bill Belichick make per year?

How much does Belichick make? Report offers ballpark figure originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We know how much money every New England Patriots player makes down to the dollar. But what about their boss?

Unlike player salaries, many NFL head coach salaries aren't made public. That certainly applies to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who won't even tell you the time of day much less his yearly earnings.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported a couple years ago that Belichick makes $12.5 million per year as the highest-paid coach in the league. But according to Florio, that estimate might be very low.

Here's what Florio tweeted Monday while discussing his report that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL:

Carroll is believed to be north of $15M. Belichick is believed to be north of $20M. Payton is believed to be in Carroll territory. Teams funnel extra compensation to these guys through related companies. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2021

Belichick is "believed" to make more than $20 million per year, per Florio, who suggested the Patriots head coach may be receiving "extra compensation" on top of his base salary.

That's not surprising considering Belichick is New England's de facto general manager -- alongside director of player personnel Nick Caserio -- in addition to its head coach. He's also arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history who just finished his 21st season with the Patriots, so it'd be a shock if he wasn't the top earner in the coaching ranks.

Belichick didn't return on the team's investment this season, as New England sputtered to its worst finish since 2000 at 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

But the longtime Patriots head coach has already started preparing for next season and can sleep well knowing his earnings are in the same ballpark as Tom Brady, who made roughly $25 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.