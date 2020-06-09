Many NFL coaches are returning to their team facilities this week, but the New England Patriots' staff reportedly won't be following suit.

Patriots coaches won't be required to report to Gillette Stadium until training camp in July as the team wraps up its offseason program, The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported Monday.

#Patriots coaches will not have to report back to Gillette Stadium until training camp, according to a league source. They will still to hold virtual meetings. Also, most of the club's vets have completed their offseason meetings, though some will continue meetings with rookies. — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) June 9, 2020

NESN.com's Doug Kyed also reported many veteran players are off until training camp, although some will continue to work with the rookies, per McBride.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

New England's approach differs from some other teams, as the Tennessee Titans' Mike Vrabel was among a handful of head coaches returning to the office Monday after the NFL allowed coaches to return to team facilities last Friday.

The Patriots typically are away from the facility during the NFL's "dead period" from mid-June to late July, however, so perhaps Bill Belichick wants to maintain that sense of continuity amid an offseason upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The team isn't necessarily on summer break, either: Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that some Patriots coaches were at the facility last Friday, while the team still will hold virtual meetings. Players also have been working out together away from the facility (Jarrett Stidham and Julian Edelman among them).

Story continues

Training camps are currently scheduled to begin in late July, but the NFL reportedly has considered moving those start dates up to mid-July.

Perry: How Dalton Keene can keep defenses guessing

NFL Rumors: Most Patriots coaches, players won't return to facility until July originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston