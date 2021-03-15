NFL rumors: Mitchell Trubisky on 49ers' list of free-agent QBs to pursue

Report: Trubisky on 49ers' list of free-agent QBs to pursue originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers forever will question their decision to select Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft over a quarterback like Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes. Now, they appear to have their eyes on the first QB taken in that year's draft.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the 49ers are interested in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

"I do gather that he is on their list of quarterbacks that they are considering right now," Garafolo said on the NFL Network.

Trubisky, 26, is a free agent who has spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears. The Bears traded up one spot with the 49ers in 2018 to draft the North Carolina product. Trubisky appeared in 10 games last season, making nine starts. He completed a career-high 67 percent of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He also rushed for 195 yards and scored one TD on the ground.

Trubisky has a 64.0 career completion percentage. He has thrown for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. Trubisky also has rushed for 1,057 yards and another eight touchdowns.

While general manager John Lynch has made every indication Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2021, he also has made it clear the 49ers need a better backup at the position. Trubisky certainly would be that.

Garafolo believes Trubisky would fit Kyle Shanahan's offense as someone who know how to use his legs and make plays outside of the pocket. Trubisky comes with his faults and hasn't lived up to his billing as a top draft pick, but Garoppolo has a bad injury history and the 49ers fall apart when he's sidelined.

Whether it's Trubisky or not, it'll be interesting to see which QBs the 49ers pursue this offseason.

