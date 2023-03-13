NFL rumors: Mike McGlinchey, Broncos agree to massive five-year contract

1
Angelina Martin
·2 min read

Report: McGlinchey agrees to massive five-year Broncos deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The writing on the wall for Mike McGlinchey's 49ers exit reportedly has become a reality.

The long-time San Francisco offensive lineman agreed to a five-year contract with the Denver Broncos on Monday worth a whopping $87.5 million, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source. Per Rapoport, over $50 million of that is guaranteed.

After five seasons with the 49ers, the first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft was set for a big payday as one of the most appealing veteran right tackles in free agency this offseason. While McGlinchey expressed his desire to re-sign with the 49ers following the team's loss in the NFC Championship Game, it was clear he likely would be out of their price range -- and the 28-year-old also stated he wouldn't be an "idiot" about the value of the contract he eventually would agree upon.

"The opportunity to have life-changing money for my family, that’s definitely a factor that needs to be weighed in for this decision," McGlinchey said in early February. "It’s not the only factor but, yeah ...“

McGlinchey started all 69 regular-season games and six postseason games in which he appeared with the 49ers, sometimes facing criticism from fans but always providing a steady presence along the offensive line. General manager John Lynch recently said at the NFL Scouting Combine that McGlinchey did plenty with the 49ers to earn a lucrative contract, despite what he labeled as “bad Twitter clips.”

"He’s a really good football player,” Lynch said. “So while a lot of people in our area focused on what he didn’t do or his bad snaps, Mike, the totality of his game at right tackle where there’s a couple of elite ones -- the Lane Johnsons of the world -- he’s right behind them, in my mind.”

RELATED: How Jimmy G's up-and-down 49ers tenure should be remembered

McGlinchey's reported $17.5 million average annual value with the Broncos places him eighth among all NFL right tackles.

And now, in Denver, McGlinchey will have a chance to prove he's worth the money protecting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Broncos tender Corliss Waitman, Jonas Griffith, Quinn Bailey

    The Broncos have gotten off to a quick start in free agency by reaching agreements with a pair of offensive linemen and they’ve also tendered contracts to three of their exclusive rights free agents. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that they have tendered punter Corliss Waitman, linebacker Jonas Griffith, and offensive lineman Quinn Bailey. They [more]

  • NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 defensive backs

    A number of teams will look to improve their secondaries this offseason, and they'll have no shortage of options at their disposal. Here's a look at the top 10 defensive backs set to become free agents in March.

  • Packers to re-sign Keisean Nixon

    The Packers are bringing back one of their own free agents. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Green Bay is re-signing returner Keisean Nixon to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Nixon was a first-team, All-Pro Returner for Green Bay in 2022. he averaged 28.8 yards on 35 kick returns and 12.7 [more]

  • NFL rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with Raiders, ending 49ers tenure

    Jimmy Garoppolo's time in the Bay reportedly has come to its expected end.

  • Felton Spencer, former Louisville basketball standout and Eastern High star, dies at 55

    Louisville native Felton Spencer, who starred on the U of L basketball team before playing for more than a decade in the NBA, has died. He was 55.

  • 49ers beef up defensive line with aggressive Javon Hargrave free-agent move

    General manager John Lynch continues to add high-priced players in the 49ers' quest to get to the top of the mountain.

  • The NFL should dump the two-day negotiating period

    A decade or so ago, in response to evidence of rampant tampering before the official start of free agency, the NFL adopted a two-day negotiating period for impending free agents. And now, of course, the rampant tampering happens before the negotiating period begins. Wait and see. Before the negotiation period (known in many circles as [more]

  • Case Keenum to sign with Texans

    Case Keenum is headed back to where it all began. The quarterback is signing with the Texans, according to multiple reports. After a strong collegiate career at the University of Houston, Keenum entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans. He started eight games for the club in 2013 before he began [more]

  • Xavier is a NCAA Tournament No. 3 seed, will face Kennesaw State Friday in Midwest region

    The Midwest region's No. 3 Musketeers face Kennesaw State Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

  • Report: Broncos keep Alex Singleton on three-year deal

    The Broncos have a deal with inside linebacker Alex Singleton, keeping him from hitting free agency. Mike Klis of 9News reports its a three-year, $18 million contract with $9 million guaranteed. Singelton, 29, ranks 67th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents. He played all 17 games last season, starting a career-best 12, and totaled [more]

  • Man City reign will be defined by Champions League: Guardiola

    Pep Guardiola admits his Manchester City reign will be defined by success in the Champions League no matter how many times his side win the Premier League.The 52-year-old has lifted the Premier League four times, while also winning four League Cups and one FA Cup during his remarkably successful seven years in Manchester.

  • 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket: Seedings, matchups revealed

    Heres how the womens edition of 2023 March Madness is arranged following Selection Sundays bracket reveal.

  • Eagles propose 4th-and-20 onside kick alternative

    There will be a proposed rule change related to an alternative to onside kicks again this year. The NFL released the list of rules changes proposed by teams on Monday and it includes one from the Eagles that calls for a fourth-and-20 play to be added to the game as an alternative to a traditional [more]

  • Mike McGlinchey agrees to sign with Broncos

    The Broncos are making another significant addition to their offensive line. Arguably the top offensive tackle on the market, Mike McGlinchey has agreed to sign Denver on a four-year deal, according to multiple reports. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, McGlinchey’s deal is worth $87.5 million with over $50 million guaranteed. McGlinchey was a 49ers [more]

  • Detroit Lions fans have spoken on NFL free agency: Here's the player they want most

    We asked Detroit Lions fans to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our "one big move" poll in NFL free agency 2023.

  • NFL Free Agency Tracker 2023: Top players, signings, start time, cap space

    The NFL offseason is here, as teams look to build their next championship roster. Heres a look at when free agency starts and some of the top players available.

  • What Tashaun Gipson's 49ers return means for long-time safety Jimmie Ward

    If Jimmie Ward wants to start at free safety, it probably will not be with the 49ers after the club and Tashaun Gipson agreed on one-year contract.

  • Gene Frenette: From Players victory to grandma's dessert celebration, Scheffler has sweet life

    Scottie Scheffler is back on top of the golf world after a dominant victory at The Players Championship. He just might stay there a lot longer this time.

  • More than half the league proposes one preseason reduction date from 90 to 53 players

    More than half the league has proposed one preseason cutdown date. Twenty-five of 32 teams want the preseason reduction date to follow the final preseason games. The league currently has three preseason cutdown deadlines. In 2022, teams’ rosters were reduced from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16 and from 85 to 80 on Aug. 23. [more]

  • Falcons to acquire Jonnu Smith from Patriots

    The Falcons are bringing in a player their head coach is plenty familiar with. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Atlanta is acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from New England in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith [more]