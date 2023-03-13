NFL rumors: Mike McGlinchey, Broncos agree to massive five-year contract

Report: McGlinchey agrees to massive five-year Broncos deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The writing on the wall for Mike McGlinchey's 49ers exit reportedly has become a reality.

The long-time San Francisco offensive lineman agreed to a five-year contract with the Denver Broncos on Monday worth a whopping $87.5 million, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported, citing a source. Per Rapoport, over $50 million of that is guaranteed.

After five seasons with the 49ers, the first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft was set for a big payday as one of the most appealing veteran right tackles in free agency this offseason. While McGlinchey expressed his desire to re-sign with the 49ers following the team's loss in the NFC Championship Game, it was clear he likely would be out of their price range -- and the 28-year-old also stated he wouldn't be an "idiot" about the value of the contract he eventually would agree upon.

"The opportunity to have life-changing money for my family, that’s definitely a factor that needs to be weighed in for this decision," McGlinchey said in early February. "It’s not the only factor but, yeah ...“

McGlinchey started all 69 regular-season games and six postseason games in which he appeared with the 49ers, sometimes facing criticism from fans but always providing a steady presence along the offensive line. General manager John Lynch recently said at the NFL Scouting Combine that McGlinchey did plenty with the 49ers to earn a lucrative contract, despite what he labeled as “bad Twitter clips.”

"He’s a really good football player,” Lynch said. “So while a lot of people in our area focused on what he didn’t do or his bad snaps, Mike, the totality of his game at right tackle where there’s a couple of elite ones -- the Lane Johnsons of the world -- he’s right behind them, in my mind.”

McGlinchey's reported $17.5 million average annual value with the Broncos places him eighth among all NFL right tackles.

And now, in Denver, McGlinchey will have a chance to prove he's worth the money protecting quarterback Russell Wilson.

