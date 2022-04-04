NFL Rumors: Miami QB D'Eriq King worked out for Patriots' Joe Judge

Report: Miami QB prospect worked out for Patriots' Joe Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots leave no stone unturned in their NFL Draft preparation, which may explain why they hosted a quarterback for a workout recently.

University of Miami QB prospect D'Eriq King "worked out privately" for Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reported Sunday.

The Houston Texans, Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens all have met or are scheduled to meet with King as well, per Wilson, who added the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks also have interest in the athletic quarterback.

New England already has a franchise quarterback in second-year signal-caller Mac Jones, with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham as Jones' current backups. But some NFL teams are intrigued by King's potential as a "slot receiver and red zone threat," Wilson reports.

The 24-year-old spent four seasons at Houston before transferring to Miami in 2020 for two more seasons. King's dual-threat ability was on display in 2020, when he threw for 2,686 yards and 26 touchdowns while adding 538 rushing yards and catching two passes for 16 yards.

King does have legitimate wide receiver experience: He recorded a combined 58 receptions and 492 receiving yards over his first two seasons with Houston. The Patriots famously converted Kent State quarterback Julian Edelman into a slot receiver with tremendous success, so perhaps they're seeing if the 5-foot-11, 195-pound King can fit into the same mold.

King's 2021 season was cut short after three games due to a shoulder injury that also kept him out of the NFL Scouting Combine, so he'll probably be a Day 3 flier at best in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Still, it's notable that the Patriots are showing interest -- and that Judge, who is expected to work with New England's quarterbacks in 2022, was the one conducting the workout.