NFL rumors: Marcus Mariota, Raiders restructure 2021 season contract

Report: Mariota, Raiders restructure contract for 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marcus Mariota remains with the Raiders, but the veteran quarterback now will be playing the 2021 NFL season on a cheaper contract.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Mariota and the Raiders have agreed to $3.5 million contract this year. The contract could be worth $8 million through incentives, and it's up from the $3 million the Raiders attempted to get him to agree to.

The original paycut offer $3M. Marcus Mariota negotiated up, giving him a chance for some real upside. And, should be noted, the contract is also tradable if the opportunity arises. But for now, a resolution. https://t.co/qOx06yDvg5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2021

Mariota, 27, appeared in just one game last season for the Raiders. He started for an injured Derek Carr in Week 15 and played like a starter in a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mariota completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss. He also rushed nine times for another 88 yards and one TD.

With this restructured contract, Mariota appears to be a Raider going into next season -- but his contract now is much more tradeable. He could be a hot commodity, especially closer to the NFL draft.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick has dealt with a myriad of injuries, a roller coaster of different head coaches and offensive coordinators and some poor play over his six-year career. He has completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 13,433 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions while also scoring 12 rushing touchdowns.