NFL Rumors: Malcolm Butler eyeing NFL comeback, visiting with Texans

In the same week in which the dynasty he helped derail was finally dismantled once and for all, Malcolm Butler is reportedly eyeing a return to the NFL.

The veteran cornerback, who spent last season on the reserved/retired list from the Arizona Cardinals, reportedly visited a team with ample ties to the organization where he initially became a star on Friday in the Houston Texans.

The Texans are led by former New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who helped sign Butler as an undrafted free agent out of Division II West Alabama in 2014.

Butler, who turned 32 last week, had signed with the Cardinals last offseason after a three-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, but never played a snap for the team. Butler spent the first four years of his career with the Patriots, where after picking off Russell Wilson at the goal line in the waning moments of Super Bowl XLIX, he'd go on to make a Pro Bowl in 2015 and be named Second Team All-Pro at corner in 2016 before infamously playing a single snap on special teams in Super Bowl LII prior to his departure.

Former Patriots players who spent the 2021 season with the Texans include Danny Amendola, Marcus Cannon, Brandin Cooks, Rex Burkhead and Terrance Brooks.