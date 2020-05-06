NFL rumors: 'A lot of teams' liked Patriots' Jarrett Stidham before 2019 draft

The New England Patriots took a chance on Auburn star Jarrett Stidham in the 2019 NFL Draft, and one year later he's now the likely successor to Tom Brady as the team's starting quarterback.

The Patriots weren't the only team high on Stidham entering last year's draft, however. Jay Glazer touched on that in his latest mailbag for The Athletic when asked if he thinks Stidham is the quarterback of the future for the Patriots.

I do, yes. They are certainly giving every indication that they want him to be. I know a lot of teams liked him when he was coming into the draft. Every indication coming out of New England is how much they liked Stidham and how they were going to go with him. Whether they still bring in someone to compete with him still remains to be seen - there's one major factor out there in Cam Newton. But they do like Stidham an awful lot. I think they are going to give him every shot to win this.

The Patriots used a fourth-round pick (133rd overall) to draft Stidham, who performed well at Auburn but didn't play in an offense that made the best use of his talent.

He showed enough skill and potential during training camp and the preseason to win the backup job over Brian Hoyer entering the 2019 campaign. Stidham didn't receive many regular season reps -- he appeared in just three games -- but did continue to show flashes of his impressive abilities in practice.

All signs since Brady's departure in free agency point to Stidham being the Week 1 starter for the Patriots. New England made 10 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft but none were used on a quarterback. The team also hasn't signed a veteran free agent outside of Hoyer, who projects to be Stidham's backup.

Stidham's teammates have been singing his praises throughout the offseason as well, highlighting his maturity, poise and other attributes. The Patriots won't know what they have in Stidham until he sees game action consistently, so they might as well give him an opportunity to begin the season and see what he's made of when the lights shine bright.

NFL rumors: 'A lot of teams' liked Patriots' Jarrett Stidham before 2019 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston