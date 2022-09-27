NFL rumors: Lions RB D'Andre Swift could miss Week 5 vs. Patriots

Lions could be without RB D'Andre Swift in Week 5 vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Detroit Lions could be without an important offensive player in their Week 5 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday that Swift might benefit from being sidelined for the next two games and then use the team's Week 6 bye for extra rest before returning.

Swift has played well this season, tallying 308 total yards and two total touchdowns through three games. Not only is Swift effective on the ground (8.6 yards per carry), he also is a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Curran: Mac Jones and Patriots are about to enter a pivotal stage

If Swift misses game time, the Lions should still be in good shape with Jamaal Williams as the starting running back. He has tallied 168 rushing yards (3.9 per carry) and four touchdowns in three games.

The Lions are 1-2 but have played better than anticipated. They barely lost 38-35 in Week 1 to an undefeated Philadelphia Eagles squad, defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2 and lost by just four points to the Vikings in Week 3.

The Lions will not be an easy opponent for the Patriots, who also are 1-2 but have mostly underwhelmed to begin the 2022 campaign. The Patriots defense has allowed 4.8 yards per carry.