NFL Rumors: Lions cut Breshad Perriman; might Patriots have interest?

Should Pats have interest in WR Perriman after reported release?

The NFL roster cuts are rolling in ahead of Tuesday's deadline to trim rosters to 53 players, and a former first-round draft pick at wide receiver just became available.

The Detroit Lions have released Breshad Perriman after signing him to a one-year, $2.5 million contract earlier this offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.

The Lions are relatively thin at wide receiver, but Perriman struggled during training camp and the preseason while also battling a hip injury.

The New England Patriots also aren't exactly well-stocked at wide receiver: While they acquired Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason, there isn't much depth behind those players and Jakobi Meyers, especially with N'Keal Harry sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

New England has a history with Perriman, too: The team hosted the wide receiver for a free-agent workout in September 28 and his agent is Drew Rosenhaus, who represents several players the Patriots signed this offseason.

Our Phil Perry identified Perriman as a potential "Patriots reclamation project" entering the 2020 offseason before the UCF product signed with the New York Jets, with whom he caught 30 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Perriman has never been able to live up to his potential as the No. 26 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and with tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith on the roster, New England may not feel the need to take another dice roll at wide receiver.

But if the Patriots are in the market for another wideout, Perriman might be a name worth considering.