NFL rumors: Le'Veon Bell plans to sign with one of these three AFC teams

Le'Veon Bell is an NFL free agent after being released from the New York Jets on Tuesday, and he's reportedly narrowed down his list of teams to three.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the veteran running back is considering signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Le’Veon Bell currently plans to sign with one of three teams, per source: Dolphins, Chiefs, Bills. Barring change, Bell will decide among these teams as early as today. Steelers reunion unlikely at this point. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs are an obvious candidate given the fact they have an elite offense led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 draft, who has a similar dual-threat skill set as Bell, but you can never have enough depth at this position. Going to the Chiefs also would give Bell a strong chance to play in and win a Super Bowl, which he's never done.

The Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC East with a 4-1 record but they rank 28th out of 32 teams in rushing yards per game. Bell going to the Bills also would give them a better chance of knocking off the New England Patriots as king of the AFC East, a division the Pats have won in 11 consecutive seasons.

The Dolphins aren't a contender in 2020, but they have a bright future based on their roster and draft assets. Fowler also noted Wednesday that Bell trains in Miami, so he's familiar with the area.

The Patriots play the Bills for the first time in Week 8, and then again in Week 16. They play the Dolphins for the second time in Week 15. New England already played the Chiefs and lost in Week 4.

Bell signed with the Jets in 2019 and played in two games for New York this season before parting ways. He totaled 74 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards with zero touchdowns in those two matchups.