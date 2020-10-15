NFL Rumors: Le'Veon Bell expected to sign with Chiefs

Report: Le'Veon Bell expected to sign with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Le'Veon Bell-to-Patriots rumors can be put to rest.

Two days after being released by the New York Jets, Bell is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While Twitter was sleeping: Former Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source tells ESPN. Bell wanted to win a Super Bowl and believes Kansas City is the place to go to try to do it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

Bell reportedly had narrowed down his list to the Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins on Thursday. Schefter reported Wednesday that the Patriots were one of several teams to engage in trade discussions for Bell prior to New York releasing the running back.

In 17 games with the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 yards and three touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract prior to the 2019 campaign.

Bell joins a Chiefs backfield that also includes rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, and Darwin Thompson.

Kansas City plays the Jets in Week 8.