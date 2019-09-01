NFL Rumors: LeSean McCoy signs with Chiefs, bolsters Patriots rival

The Patriots main competition in the AFC just got a little better.

The Chiefs have signed running back LeSean McCoy to a one-year contract, according to Adam Schefter. He will re-join Andy Reid and a potent Kansas City offense led by Pat Mahomes.

McCoy was a player the Patriots had reported interest earlier on Saturday, but it appears they may have just been doing their due diligence. They'll continue into the season with Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and Brandon Bolden in the backfield.

McCoy certainly isn't what he used to be, but in a loaded offense and with a coach who knows exactly how to utilize him, the Chiefs should be able to get decent production out of the former All-Pro running back.

