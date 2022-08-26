NFL rumors: Length of Malcolm Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed

Length of Butler's injury settlement with Patriots revealed, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Butler won't start the 2022 NFL season with the New England Patriots, but he could still find his way onto a team at some point over the next few months.

The Patriots released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve with an injury settlement Thursday. This means he's a free agent able to sign with any team.

ESPN's Field Yates reported another update on the situation, tweeting Friday that Butler's settlement is for about six regular season weeks.

Salary cap expert Miguel Benzan noted that it's still possible for Butler to return to New England later in the season.

Malcolm Butler is now a free agent. Can sign with the 31 other teams today. Can re-sign with the Patriots after x plus 3 weeks where x is the length of injury settlement. The length is in terms of regular season weeks. We can deduce X is greater than 0. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Equals 5,942,214 (@patscap) August 26, 2022

The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Thursday that Butler suffered a hip injury in the Patriot's preseason opener against the New York Giants a couple weeks ago. He did not practice after that game and was placed on injured reserve Aug. 16.

Butler came out of retirement to join the Patriots in March. It's not known whether he'll choose to prolong his pro career or retire again.