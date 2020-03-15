NFL rumors: League year to start on time despite coronavirus pandemic

The NFL reportedly will begin its league year as scheduled Wednesday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It'll be business as usual at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday when free agency begins, with the legal tampering window beginning and the tag period ending at 9 a.m. Monday, according to multiple reports.

Now official. NFL sent memo to teams, informing them: Negotiation window noon tomorrow. League year weds. Franchise designation ends tomorrow at noon. Official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here we go:

▫️ Monday, 11:59 AM EST: Deadline to apply the franchise or transition tag

▫️Monday, Noon EST: Legal tampering window opens

▫️ Wednesday, 4 PM EST: Free agency officially begins. All teams must be under the $198.2M salary cap





— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 15, 2020

The NFLPA and the league reportedly agreed not to wait, anticipating more difficulties due to the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the coming weeks.

Speaking to a few #NFL team execs this weekend, it was clear that one pertinent reality was keeping the start of the league year and free agency on track: NFL expects it will take MONTHS to get to a better set of circumstances than now. A few weeks will not solve current hurdles. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 15, 2020

NFL says NFLPA would not provide consent to move league year, per source.



NFLPA says: No one is traveling anyway. It's not football activity, it's deals. Everyone is working remotely. Let's do our business remotely. And this could get worse before it gets better. So do it now.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

The NFL canceled its annual owners meeting, barred NFL draft prospects from visting team facilities and could hold the draft via conference call amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus, which over 3,200 people nationwide have tested positive for. North America's biggest in-season professional sports leagues suspended their seasons late last week, with the NBA doing so first last Wednesday after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sixty-one people in the United States have died due to the coronavirus, and state, county and city governments are beginning to enforce bans on large gatherings as well as closing public schools, bars and restaurants in order to halt the virus' spread. The CDC recommended Sunday that gatherings of at least 50 people over the next eight weeks should be canceled or postponed.

NFL rumors: League year to start on time despite coronavirus pandemic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area