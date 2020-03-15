NFL rumors: League year to start on time despite coronavirus pandemic

Marcus White
NBC Sports BayArea

The NFL reportedly will begin its league year as scheduled Wednesday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

It'll be business as usual at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday when free agency begins, with the legal tampering window beginning and the tag period ending at 9 a.m. Monday, according to multiple reports.

The NFLPA and the league reportedly agreed not to wait, anticipating more difficulties due to the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the coming weeks.

The NFL canceled its annual owners meeting, barred NFL draft prospects from visting team facilities and could hold the draft via conference call amid concerns of spreading the coronavirus, which over 3,200 people nationwide have tested positive for. North America's biggest in-season professional sports leagues suspended their seasons late last week, with the NBA doing so first last Wednesday after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sixty-one people in the United States have died due to the coronavirus, and state, county and city governments are beginning to enforce bans on large gatherings as well as closing public schools, bars and restaurants in order to halt the virus' spread. The CDC recommended Sunday that gatherings of at least 50 people over the next eight weeks should be canceled or postponed.

