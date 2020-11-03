NFL rumors: League exploring 16-game postseason if COVID-19 issues continue

NFL discussing new playoff format because of COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The 2020 NFL postseason is already set to embrace a new format, but if COVID-19 continues to disrupt the league's schedule, the playoffs could like completely unrecognizable.
That's according to a report Monday evening from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, who reports that the league's competition committee met Monday to discuss a possible 16-team NFL postseason in the event that the ongoing pandemic results in "lost games":
NFL competition committee expects to present a resolution to owners based on a contingency of having a 16-team playoff season (8 in each conference) if games are lost due to the pandemic, especially as bye weeks disappear, according to league sources. Committee met by zoom today.— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 2, 2020
The league made a 14-team postseason official earlier this year as part of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Both conferences are expected to have seven teams qualify for the postseason, with the No. 1 seed from each conference receiving a first-round bye.
As ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams notes, no team would have a bye in a 16-team postseason format.
Assuming the Eagles go on to win the abysmal NFC East, their situation would remain unchanged. The No. 4 seed, the lowest division winner, will face the No. 5 seed, the highest wild card, regardless of how many teams reach the postseason. The same was true in the old 12-team format.
If the season ended today, the Eagles would face the No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals in a home game at the Linc in the first round, both in the existing 14-team format and the hypothetical 16-team format.
Of course, if the division winner didn't earn an automatic postseason berth, the Eagles would be out of the playoffs if the season ended today. The Eagles are 3-4-1; their .438 winning percentage is good for 10th in the NFC.