NFL rumors: League considering waiver for fans who want to attend games in 2020

With the first NFL preseason game 43 days away, the league is still scrambling to figure out if fans will be in stadium seats if and when football is played this season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If fans do find their ways into Lincoln Financial Field later this year, it's possible they'd first have to sign some sort of waiver to shield the Eagles from liability, according to a report Wednesday from The Athletic.

It sounds like we could learn more in the coming days and weeks:

The NFL is considering requiring fans attending games this season to sign liability waivers shielding the teams from COVID-19 lawsuits, sources said. The waiver proposal is likely to be forwarded to clubs by the middle of next week as part of a broad range of league recommended best practices for re-opening stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

What specific language the waiver would include is currently unclear, but it seems fans would complete the waiver electronically before attending games, per The Athletic.

It's unclear if the league has consulted with public health experts on the decision.

The news comes one day after the Eagles sent an email to season ticket holders that had many wondering if the 2020 season will be a fan-less affair at the Linc.

From NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank:

The Eagles previously pushed payments back and also provided season ticket holders with the option of paying in installments or one single payment on July 1. According to the email, the Eagles will communicate additional information regarding season tickets soon: 'Previously, you had deferred your 2020 season ticket payment to July 1st,' the email read. 'We do not plan to process this payment as scheduled and will communicate additional information regarding the 2020 season following the Fourth of July.'

In early June, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office issued guidance for professional sports in the state, allowing teams to practice and play in counties that at least reached the yellow reopening phase, as long as the team's league had a COVID-19 safety plan approved the the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Wolf's office said that teams in counties in the green reopening phase are permitted to practice or play with fewer than 250 people on site.

The Eagles averaged 69,783 fans at the Linc during the 2019 season.

The Eagles are scheduled to open the preseason on Aug. 13 in Indianapolis. The first home preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 27 against the Patriots. The regular-season home opener is Sept. 20 against the Rams.

