NFL Rumors: The latest on Stephon Gilmore's Patriots holdout

Where things stand between Stephon Gilmore, Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With training camp approaching, Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots have yet to resolve the All-Pro cornerback's contract situation.

The two sides reportedly haven't made any progress toward a deal as Gilmore's holdout continues. However, there's still hope something will get done before camp gets underway. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported Monday that the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is open to a multi-year extension, but also would be willing to take a one year jump in salary.

On Stephon Gilmore...I'm told his side is open to a multi-year extension but would also be willing to take a one year jump in salary - with free agency looming next season - to make this work. There is still time to hammer out an agreement. #Patriots vets aren't due until 7/27. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 19, 2021

Gilmore is set to hit free agency after the 2021 NFL season. The 30-year-old restructured his Patriots contract last summer, agreeing to move up a portion of his 2021 salary. That led to his 2021 base salary being about $7 million, well below the market value of other top cornerbacks across the league.

If Gilmore's holdout carries over into training camp, he will be fined $50,000 for each day he fails to show up. Veterans are scheduled to report to training camp Tuesday, July 27, so if a deal is going to get done it likely will happen prior to that date.