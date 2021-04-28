NFL rumors: Latest buzz surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots

Latest NFL draft buzz surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo, Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most interesting teams entering the 2021 NFL Draft, and not just because they own the No. 3 overall pick.

The future of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also is unclear. Why would the 'Niners keep Garoppolo and after using the No. 3 pick on his eventual replacement?

So, what's the latest on Garoppolo?

ESPN insider Adam Schefter joined WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Wednesday morning and provided an update.

"We know they're going to take a quarterback, so now what happens with Jimmy G? When they made the trade up for Mac Jones, the initial plan was to hold on to Jimmy Garoppolo," Schefter explained. "When I talk to people around the league, they say common sense-wise, logically, the most common sense plan is to move on from him. Now, I don't know that they will. I think they could be open to listening, but it's one of those things where if you're them, you're not going to just give him away, and you're not going to trade him unless you believe you're getting fair value.

"I've always said this is very simple to me. They traded a second-round draft pick to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo. So what is the price (now)? It should be a second-round draft pick. But I don't know if they would trade him for a (second-round pick). ..."

Who are the potential suitors for Garoppolo? Schefter doesn't view the Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team as potential landing spots after both made moves earlier in the offseason to bring in veteran quarterbacks.

“To me, this is New England or no one if they’re gonna trade him,” Schefter said.

If the landscape for Garoppolo is really Patriots or bust, then New England shouldn't give up a second-round pick. Why bid against yourself? Try to drive down the price and keep your top trade assets.

Garoppolo, if healthy, would be a genuine upgrade over current Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. The problem with Garoppolo is staying healthy has been difficult his entire career. In three full seasons with the 49ers, he's started 25 of a possible 48 regular season games.

This draft already was going to be an exciting one for Patriots fans given the high stakes and the fact that New England has its highest first-round pick since 2008. The Garoppolo angle is yet another fascinating storyline to watch as Round 1 approaches.