NFL rumors: Kyler Murray struggled during interviews at combine

Kyler Murray was the talk of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine without competing in any events. Behind closed doors, it was still an extremely important time for the quarterback.

But perhaps he didn't exactly ace the test.

What former NFL general manager and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly heard regarding Murray during the combine were "the worst comments I ever got on a high-rated quarterback."

It didn't get any better after that.

Full comments from @CharleyCasserly on Kyler Murray here: pic.twitter.com/tcUIckfGRU — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 5, 2019

As Bleacher Report's Matt Miller points out, though, only one team matters when it comes to Murray -- the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Did Kyler Murray interview poorly at the combine?



A few teams have said yes. But the only team that matters (#Cardinals) already loves him, so...



🤷‍♂️







— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 5, 2019

Murray met with the Cardinals at the combine, and by Sunday night, it reportedly became a "done deal" that Arizona would select him with the top pick.

The quarterback and edge rusher Nick Bosa are now the co-favorites to go No. 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey.

If Murray does slip past the Cardinals, however, the consensus would be that Arizona pivots to 49ers' top target Bosa, putting San Francisco's front office in a sticky situation.

Reports regarding Murray's interviews could indeed be true ... or they could be a way of teams scaring away the Cardinals from drafting the electrifying gunslinger to their team.

Draft Season could be Smoke Screen Season, so hold tight: There's only seven more weeks to go.